This week’s WWE Main Event tapings were held, as usual, prior to the live broadcast of Monday Night RAW. Here are the SPOILERS:

Indi Hartwell defeated Xia Li

Nikki Cross defeated Kayden Carter

In other news, Becky Lynch and Indi Hartwell were involved in a backstage interaction during RAW this week, as you can check out in the clip embedded below. As previously noted, she’ll be on NXT tomorrow night, looking for new challengers, and she has invited Hartwell down there as well.

Lynch was set to defend the NXT Women’s title against Tegan Nox tonight on RAW but was initially reported and eventually confirmed to not be medically cleared for tonight.