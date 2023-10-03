As previously reported, Rey Fenix has been heavily banged up in recent weeks. At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, he defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW International Championship, itself a result of Moxley getting concussed mid-match and calling an audible.

Since then, Fenix successfullly defended the title against Jeff Jarrett on Dynamite last week. Then, at AEW WrestleDream, Rey Fenix competed in the four-way No.1 Contenders’ match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, he was taken out early in the bout. This was reportedly a measure to limit his physical involvement given his battered physical condition. Notably, the match was won by the Young Bucks

Taking to his Instagram page, the International Champion has now provided an update on his health, writing,

“The international championship has been a big challenge. The night I became champion, I left the arena with the championship in my hands and with an old injury bothering me again. My first defense was painful, it did not allow the pain to stop me and continue until the fight was over, this coming Wednesday will be my second defense and I am doing my best to enter that ring and retain the champion. I will defend this beautiful championship in any situation, a Luchador does not give up, a Luchador will always leave everything in every battle. I am a real Luchador and the man of a thousand lives, nothing and no one is going to stop me. R3Y F3N1X”

You can check out his post here.