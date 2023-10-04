Walker Stewart will be the new English Language commentator for NJPW.

The 21-year-old confirmed the news with a new post on social media, where he thanked the person he is replacing, Kevin Kelly, who has since become the lead play-by-play man for AEW Collision. Stewart also thanks Bob Evans for his guidance and says that he will begin his new role at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Las Vegas later this month.

It’s official, and here’s my statement. I’m excited to connect further with NJPW fanatics across the world as we dive deeper into our loves for professional wrestling. See you soon @njpwglobal 👋 Signed ✍️ -WS#grateful #njpw #njpwworld #njfsu #njdest pic.twitter.com/Oh1RHBX5A7 — Walker Stewart (@VelvetVoiceWS) October 4, 2023

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish a congratulations to Stewart on his new opportunity. Best of luck to you Stewart!