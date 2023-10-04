MLW issued the following press release announcing that company star Ichiban will go one-on-one with Love, Doug at the October 14th tapings of Fusion. The tapings take place on the same night as MLW Slaughterhouse premium live event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Love, Doug vs. Ichiban at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW Slaughterhouse on Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Two emerging middleweights will collide with championship implications as Ichiban and Love, Doug square off for the first time in MLW ring!

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

The pride of the NumberOneDojo has been collecting wins since debuting this summer, including most recently a win over “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams.

Impressing league officials with his fury of lethal puroresu, the masked middleweight now looks to get in the mix for a shot at the World Middleweight Championship. In order to do so, Ichiban will have to get by the man who identifies his wrestling style as a blend of “romance and wrestling” in Love, Doug.

Wrestling’s cupid has been on a quest to win the heart of “International Popstar” B3CCA, and along the way has fluttered his way to several wins, putting him in consideration for a title match.

Now Love, Doug looks to put a shot to the heart of Ichiban’s momentum as both competitors set their sights on a title shot.

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. 1 Called Manders

TITLE VERSUS TITLE

CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship vs. MLW World Middleweight Championship

Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) vs. AKIRA

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Love, Doug vs. Ichiban

PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Matt Cardona

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!