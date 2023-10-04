WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about the prospect of being a manager during the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program. The Hardcore Legend revealed that WWE superstar and current NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has advocated for him to be in a managerial role for her, an idea that obviously never came to fruition.

Honestly, I don’t think I have much to offer in a managerial role. Do you know who’s always wanted me to do an angle, like from a managerial perspective? Becky Lynch. She’s pointed that out a few times. I said, ‘Becky, if you can talk to the powers that be, I would,’ but she’s doing really well on her own. So I can’t I can’t think offhand of somebody who could benefit from me standing around ringside as a middle-aged man. So I’m open to ideas though.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)