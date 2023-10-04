Speaking on the latest episode of the ‘Foley is Pod’ podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared that he has recorded some new voice work for a WWE game.

Foley specified that he has also done some takes as Dude Love telling his opponents to “lighten up, daddy!” This would be a reference to one of his matches against Jay Lethal back in TNA.

Read on for context,

“Grillo [podcast producer] can vouch for me that a few days ago. I went into his home studio and recorded the takes for the new WWE game. I do things as they’re written, but I also try some other things. I remembered how much Jay Lethal loved When Dude Love was selling, he was going, ‘Lighten up, daddy!’ Because Jay found that so amusing, I figured other people will. So, we did one or two takes where Dude was asking his opponent to lighten up on him because that wasn’t really his bag, daddy.”

Foley did not specify any details regarding the upcoming WWE game, but the tease is sure to get WWE & gaming fans excited.

(h/t Fightful)