Despite having had a rocky road, Bobby Lashley’s recent alliance with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins – The Street Profits – has had the WWE Universe quite excited.

Lashley, recently in conversation with “100.7 The Bay,” shared his thoughts on former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s recent signing with WWE and remarked that he would love to have her as part of his new group. Lavishing praise on Cargill and talking about the significance of her jump from AEW to WWE, the former WWE Champion said,

“It’s a big signing for WWE because she made a huge splash in wrestling years back with AEW. Her coming over just shows the levels. She wanted to get there, that was the next level for her, which is a great deal. Her coming over, there are only a few places I would put her. I know there is a group putting themselves together right now and if that group had a female component to it, I think that group would be even stronger. I might have to give her a call and see what her plans are, but I think she does fit really well with our group if that was an opportunity. Wherever she goes, I know she’s going to be a big star.”

