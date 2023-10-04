On tonight’s episode of NXT, Lyra Valkyria defeated former NXT Women’s Champions Roxanne Perez and Indi Hartwell in a Triple Threat match and earned a shot at Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023. She also received some assistance from Kiana James.

While Becky Lynch, who was on commentary during the match, did attempt to neutralize the unfair tactics, Valkyria would still get the W.

As Lynch and Valkyria faced off in the ring, Tegan Nox would also make an appearance to make sure Lynch remembered that she will be challenging for her title on Monday Night Raw next week. She was originally supposed to face The Man last night on Raw, but the latter was not medically cleared to compete due to a laceration.