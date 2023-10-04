On tonight’s episode of NXT, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker were involved in a verbal confrontation, wherin Breakker attempted to cause some more dissension between Hayes and Trick WIlliams.

A match between the two was made official for next week’s episode of the black-and-gold brand. Hayes and Breakker have of course crossed paths at NXT Stand & Deliver and NXT Battleground, with Hayes emerging victorious in both encounters, first winning and then successfully defending the NXT Championship.

However, what followed was a massive, massive announcement, and that, ladies and gentlemen, is an understatement.

Hayes announced that John Cena would be in his corner for his match against Breakker next week. This appearance marks John Cena’s return to NXT TV after ten years.

Adding to the excitement, Paul Heyman announced later in the night that he will be in Breakker’s corner for the big match, courtesy of orders from the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

With AEW Dynamite set to air on Tuesday next week, NXT is stacking next week’s show.

Meanwhile, Cena is set to team up with LA KNight to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane this Saturday.

