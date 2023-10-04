Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will air on Tuesday, and thus be in direct competition with NXT. Old times, huh? Not exactly.

As we previously reported, John Cena and Paul Heyman will be appearing on next week’s episode (more on that, here), but that is not all.

The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes will also be in attendance to make a major announcement on next week’s NXT, right opposite his old home, AEW Dynamite. Notably, Cody’s father, the late great American Dream Dusty Rhodes, was instrumental in developing NXT talent during his final years. Many of them cite him as an important influence on their careers are now considered modern-day greats.

Plus, as announced by Kiana James, Asuka will be seen in action against Roxanne Perez on next week’s show as well, marking The Empress of Tomorrow’s first NXT match in over four years. Earlier in the night, Lyra Valkyria had defeated Perez and Indi Hartwell in a Triple Threat match and earned a shot at Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc 2023, courtesy some assistance from James.