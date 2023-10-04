In the main event of tonight’s episode of NXT, Dominik Mysterio defeated Trick Williams to regain the NXT North American Championship, and he had plenty of help from the Judgement Day. Mysterio had dropped the title to WIlliams at NXT No Mercy, last Saturday, but has now become a two-time champion.

Williams had no help from Carmelo Hayes during the main event, having left earlier in the night. Earlier segments on the show saw Dominik and later Bron Breakker try and sow seeds of dissension between Hayes, who had lost the NXT Championship to Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy, and Williams, who had won the North American title.

Speaking of Breakker and Hayes, they will collide in a massive main event on next week’s episode of NXT and will have Paul Heyman and John Cena cornering them for the match respectively (more on that, here).