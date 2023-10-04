Kenny Omega and Demetrious Johnson recently faced off in a thrilling Street Fighter 6 showdown, battling it out for a charitable cause in a pro wrestling vs. MMA clash. During the match, Omega opted for Manon while DJ selected Guile.

In the first round, with a level playing field, Omega took control, defeating Johnson 5-1.

Following the rules of Pit Crew, the loser received upgrades while the winner faced downgrades in the subsequent round. In round two, Omega had to grapple with a lower FPS and a colossal GameCube remote, while DJ enjoyed an upgraded PC with faster FPS.

Due to these adjustments, the second round saw DJ dominate Omega, securing a 5-0 victory.

As Omega had lost round two, he received an upgrade going into round three, whereas DJ faced a downgrade. DJ was tasked with playing using a Guitar Hero guitar controller, while Omega regained his regular controller, albeit still on a lower FPS.

Round three introduced various modes, deviating from the traditional Street Fighter “damage” rounds. These modes ranged from knockdown mode to bingo mode and even random mode.

Omega took a commanding lead of 3-0 in round three and decided to level the playing field back to how it was in round one. The upgrades and downgrades were removed, and both competitors used the same hardware.

With the final round offering an equal footing, Omega secured a 2-1 victory, with the outcome of the final match hinging on the last round.

It’s noteworthy that DJ was competing for the Children’s Hospital, while Omega played for Hulls Haven.

You can check out the full stream by clicking here.