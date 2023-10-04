Netflix has unveiled its cast for the upcoming series, “The Queen of Villains,” centered around the legendary Japanese women’s wrestling figure, Dump Matsumoto.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the streaming giant disclosed that Yuriyan Retriever will portray Matsumoto, Karata Erika will take on the role of Nagayo Chigusa, and Ayame Goriki will embody Lioness Asuka.

“The Queen of Villains” delves into the untold narrative of Dump Matsumoto, a professional wrestler whose cult-like popularity ignited the women’s professional wrestling craze and left an indelible mark on Japan throughout the 1980s. Nagayo Chigusa and Lioness Asuka, portrayed by Karata Erika and Ayame Goriki, respectively, represent the dynamic duo of Crush Gals, iconic figures in Japanese pro-wrestling, whose dominance on television turned them into a social phenomenon.

The series, helmed by Osamu Suzuki and directed by Kazuya Shiraishi, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2024.