During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, AEW’s blockbuster signing, Adam Copeland (fka Edge), addressed being on a full-time schedule with All Elite Wrestling, as he and Tony Khan made clear during the AEW WrestleDream press conference. He said,

“I think that’s a very safe thing to say because I know how much work it’s going to take to be able to pull it off. I know that. I’m not in any way trying to fool myself into thinking I’m just going to trot through this whole thing. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a lot of hard work. I enjoy hard work. I always have. It’s how I’m wired. It’s what I was born with. It’s in my DNA. So that’s super fun. But I’m also a realist and I understand that I’m not going to be able to maintain it for a super long time.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Copeland explained when and why he decided to jump ship from WWE to AEW. More on that, here.

The Rated-R Superstar also revealed that WWE didn’t have many plans for him going forward anyway, and he was also creatively stifled. More on that, here.

Copeland is advertised for both Dynamite and Collision this week and will make his in-ring debut for the company on next week’s Dynamite: Title Tuesday show against Luchasaurus.