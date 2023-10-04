On last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Wade Barrett shared that Erik, one-half of the Viking Raiders, is out injured, and “for the foreseeable future.” This comes in the midst of Erik & Ivar’s feud with The New Day.

Erik and Valhalla were not present at yesterday’s tapings, where Ivar faced Kofi Kingston in singles action. The two men are set collide in a ‘Viking Rules’ match next Monday.

We will keep you updated on Erik’s injury status when more is known and wish him the best on his road to recovery in the meantime.