An account on X recently posted that Darby Allin and Sting should challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the future.

Dax Harwood – one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions (alongside Cash Wheeler) concurred. You can find the exchange embedded below:

https://x.com/DaxFTR/status/1709306894286799034?s=20

FTR and the pairing of Allin * Sting have shared the ring on numerous occasions in AEW, both as allies and opponents. However, the two teams are yet to square in tag-team action in what some might now consider a ‘dream match.’

Having never lost a single match as a team, Sting and Darby Allin challenging FTR for their titles will certainly not be short on stakes.