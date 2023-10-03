Adam Copeland opens up about his decision to sign with AEW.

The Rated R Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with CBS Sports, where he explained when he decided to jump ship from WWE to AEW, which he reveals happened in a very short amount of time.

As I got closer to the end of the deal, retirement was a very, very real option. It was not off the table…I really sat with the idea of retirement because I truly thought like, ‘Man, WWE gave me that night. I don’t know how that gets topped.’ And that’s still in my brain. But I guess now it’s like, ‘OK, how can I try and top it in this new environment.’ Honestly, that Toronto show was a send-off of that character and it was the perfect way for that character to go out. Wrestling a guy that I’ve never wrestled that I always wanted to. It was just so much fun in there. That night, I’ll never forget it. I’ll always have that night with me. I told Sheamus that too. That will be one of the most special nights in my career, always.

Later, Copeland states that the opportunity to end his career alongside Christian Cage was too good to pass up.

It wasn’t until my contract was up on [Sept. 21]. It wasn’t until then. So it was really, really quick to get everything done and get everything dialed in. Figuring out so many things like getting with Alter Bridge and getting the music and doing all of those things. There were nine or 10 days. “I didn’t know immediately, but I thought that’s where I wanted to go. I really thought that working with Jay {Christian Cage] again was what I wanted to do and how I pictured it in a perfect world. Beth said, ‘What’s your perfect world? ‘I was like, ‘My perfect world is that I end my career with Jay.’ So suddenly that perfect world looked like it could be there. It’s tough to pass that up.

The Hall of Famer will be appearing on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The latest lineup for the show can be found here.