Mick Foley gives his thoughts on Jade Cargill.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the former AEW superstar during the latest edition of his Foley Is Pod program. The hardcore legend begins by stating how much he hopes WWE gets it right because Cargill has the “It Factor” and he would hate to see her talents wasted.

Oh man, you talk about the ‘it factor.’ She just really jumps off the page. Giving her the day to do media is the way you break a star. It just remains to be seen whether they you know want to introduce her with a bang. Wow, that was really impressive. It really was, to see the rollout. If WWE can’t make her a major star, then they are failing in the worst way possible. So I think they will, and I think she will rise to the occasion. She’s somebody whose upside is almost immeasurable. She’s just going to continue to be better, but she’s got that look, and not just the look, but the presence as well. I see big things for her in WWE.

Foley adds that Cargill needs to make a big splash in her debut WWE match, and pitches for her to be booked really strong in the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup.

I am all in favor of making the big splash right away. I understand the value of NXT, but I think when you have somebody like that you want to make that big splash right away, like they did with AJ Styles, like they did with Cody, and that would be a perfect way to do it.

A report recently surfaced stating that Cargill is expected to appear on the Raw brand going forward. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)