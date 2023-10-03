WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts gave his thoughts on WWE releasing more talents during the latest edition of his Snake Pit podcast. The Master of the DDT shares a little bit of wisdom to the current free agents, adding that they can always start over.

Brother, it happens, man. This is an evil fucking business. Hey, look at it this way, it might be your biggest break. You never know. Guys, start over, man. I guess it was a lot easier for me because back in my day, we started over every time you moved from territory to territory. So you had to learn how to fit in. Well, there’s still a place for you guys in wrestling, it’s just not with WWE. Look around you, you’ll see what I’m talking about. You’ll get it.

One of those many WWE cuts was actually scheduled to win gold in NXT. Find out who that was by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)