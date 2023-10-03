There were big WWE NXT plans set for Mustafa Ali prior to the 37-year-old receiving his release from the company two weeks ago.

According to Fightful Select, Ali was going to be crowned NXT North American Champion at NXT’s recent No Mercy premium live event. That spot obviously went to Trick Williams, who finally dethroned that devious Dominik Mysterio. The report notes that the booking would have looked a little different.

Dominik was always set to defend the NXT North American title against Dragon Lee on the September 25th edition of Raw, where he would have retained thanks to Ali interfering. This would have set up a triple-threat between Dominik, Ali, and Lee at No Mercy, where Ali was slated to win.

As of now there is no confirmation on where Ali may take pro-wrestling talents next. AEW is always an option but after the arrival of Adam Copeland (Edge) one must wonder where Ali could fit in the big picture.

Stay tuned.