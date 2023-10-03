WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a number of topics surrounding her career, including why she pronounces Chelsea Green’s name with such vigor and how she’s witness some scary moments sitting ringside.

Irvin begins by addressing her enthusiasm when introducing Chelsea Green to the ring.

It was just because of her, it’s just her. She came back, and her attitude and everything was just she was so sassy and I just loved it. And I just thought she’s not, you know [flatly] Chelsea Green like, no, she’s Chelsea Green! And it just, I did it one time. I think now it’s like obviously now it’s over the top but the first time I did it, I think I just was like Chelsea Green! And like some people noticed, you know, and then well now she will not let me say it any other way. She helped me fine-tune it perfectly for her.

Later, Irvin was asked about some scary moments that she’s witnessed sitting ringise at WWE, including Big E breaking his neck.

I mean, Gable and Gunther had a crazy little situation over in my area a few weeks ago, but I was sitting right there when Big E got hurt. So a lot of times like I am scared honestly, like I am scared. What they’re doing is a big risk. And as a fan, you know, as long as I’ve been watching, I’m not stupid, things can happen. This is not like a guarantee, you know, so I am always just hoping. My one memory that pops in is the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year. I’m sitting there and Charles Robinson the ref is sitting there watching and he’s got tears in his eyes. Now I’m like just me and you, chilling. But honestly, they were doing some crazy stuff in that match. And we both were just watching and just it was emotional. Like you just, we want everyone to be okay. And you know, my reactions are genuine when some crazy stuff is going down.

