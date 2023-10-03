MLW issued the following press release announcing that Middleweight Champion AKIRA will be battling CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero at the October 14th Slaughterhouse premium live event in a title-for-title showdown. The show is scheduled to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will air exclusively on FITE+. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced an inter-promotional title versus title bout: CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) vs. MLW World Middleweight Champion AKIRA at MLW Slaughterhouse live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, October 14 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

For the first-time-ever CMLL and MLW world titles will be up for grabs in the SAME match and it goes down at Slaughterhouse LIVE and exclusively on FITE+. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Fright night is upon us and we have a big match just signed for Slaughterhouse and it is a inter-promotional title versus title championship showdown.

Salina de la Renta has brokered a blockbuster bout as CMLL World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, presented by the Empresaria of Lucha herself, will wrestle MLW World Middleweight Champion AKIRA!

“The Brujah” is back with a vengeance and what better way to cement it by having that MLW World Middleweight belt on display in Promociones Dorado’s offices?

The bout marks the first collaboration between MLW and CMLL, which recently announced a landmark strategic alliance.

Will history be made as CMLL and MLW titles are up for grabs?

Find out as The Calling’s Death Fighter looks to bury Salina de la Renta’s return six feet under!

SLAUGHTERHOUSE FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. (managed & promoted by Saint Laurent)

NJPW vs. MLW

Minoru Suzuki vs. Jacob Fatu

Spin The Wheel, Make the Deal for the National Openweight Championship

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. 1 Called Manders

TITLE VERSUS TITLE

CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship vs. MLW World Middleweight Championship

Rocky Romero (with Salina de la Renta) vs. AKIRA

World Featherweight Championship

Delmi Exo (champion) vs. The Phantom Challenger

Chamber of Horrors

Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling’s Cannonball & Talon

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

PLUS: Minoru Suzuki Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

Matt Cardona

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Matthew Justice

Ichiban

Love, Doug

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

The card is also an MLW FUSION TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!