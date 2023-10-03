Chris Jericho is ecstatic to have Adam Copeland (Edge) in AEW.

The Demo God spoke about the Rated R Superstar joining the roster at the WrestleDream media scrum, which occurred right after Copeland’s debut. Jericho says he’s known the WWE Hall of Famer for a long time and can tell that he is more motivated than ever before.

I’ve known Adam since 1995. He loves wrestling. Sometimes, in other places, that love of wrestling kind of gets squashed and warped a bit, maybe. It’s not like that in AEW. When some of the other guys came, like FTR and Adam Cole and those guys, they couldn’t believe the difference and the vibe of what we have here. Talking with Adam and seeing him come out to the ring, he’s super stoked and super excited and super motivated.

Jericho continues, adding that fans are about to see Copeland do some of the very best work of his career.

When you’re motivated, that’s when great wrestlers become even better and more legendary. He’s already a great wrestler. He’s a first-round Hall of Famer. Now that he’s motivated again, I think we’re going to see some of the best work Adam Copeland has ever done now here in AEW.

Copeland tweed a message out to fans after his AEW debut where he touched on a number of different topics, including how excited he is to be on the roster and why he decided to leave WWE. You can read about that here, or check out the full scrum below.

