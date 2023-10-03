WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vilet to discuss a number of different topics surrounding her career, including how she manages to have one of the most unique deliveries when introducing competitors.

Irvin begins by recalling a lot of the changes that WWE was going through coming out of the pandemic in 2020, and how that led to her trying more things as an announcer.

Well, I think that probably kind of from the beginning, I think I came in at a time where things were changing. We were in the pandemic and live audiences were starting to come back, 205 Live was turning into Level Up, and NXT was turning into NXT 2.0. There were just a lot of things shifting at that time and Michael Cole just gave me the go-ahead. He was like, I want you to do your ideas, whatever your ideas are, I know you know, this is what we always have done. But if something moves you he’s always been very supportive and given me a lot of credit. Like, I know you’re a performer. You have a lot of time in doing this. So he gave me his trust. And that gave me the confidence to, you know, if Michael Cole says, Go ahead, you are like alright, Michael Cole said go ahead. So yeah, it was great.

Later in the chat, Irvin names her favorite moments of WWE superstar Ricochet, who she is engaged to marry.

Favorite Ricochet moment? Ooh. Well, I loved it when he won the Intercontinental Championship. That was a great, great, great, great moment. And I was so happy I was able to announce that. But I also love the SmackDown World Cup. His match with Santos Escobar was crazy. But I honestly, he’s great. Ricochet is like, he’s the one you know that every match is going to be incredible. You know, he’s going to do everything in his power to try to win. So I love everything that I’ve seen him do. I’ve never seen him have a bad match.

