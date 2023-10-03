The Miz opens up about his WrestleMania 27 main event showdown against John Cena.

The A-Lister was victorious over Cena thanks to a big assist from The Rock. Unfortunately for Miz, he suffered a concussion early on in the match, one that makes his memory of the historic bout foggy. He spoke about being unable to remember headlining the Showcase of the Immortals during a recent interview on the Unbreakable program.

That’s one of the most memorable moments I’ve ever had. Unfortunately, I don’t actually remember it. The one moment you want to remember for the rest of your life is the one moment I have bits and pieces that I remember, but I don’t remember if that makes any sense at all.

Miz later says that he thought he had messed the entire show up, but is grateful that he had the top professionals in the world to help guide him through the matchup.

I imagined I messed the whole main event of WrestleMania up. Luckily I didn’t, and it came off like perfectly, and not many people knew what was going on except for the professionals that were in there.

Staying on subject, Miz recalls a conversation he had with his wife in the Gorilla position after the match was over.

I remember going back, talking with my wife, Maryse, and she’s just like, ‘You did great, you did great. But, I was like not necessarily depressed, but God I remember the next day, everything was just foggy.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Miz spoke about taking a huge paycut when initially signing with WWE years ago. You can read about that by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)