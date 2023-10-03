-As previously noted the 2024 edition of WWE Elimination Chamber will take place from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The Raw following Elimination Chamber will take place 2/24 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

-Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li and Nikki Cross vs. Kayden Carter was taped for this week’s edition of WWE Main Event.

-On September 28th WWE filed a trademark on the term “The Price.” Full details on what that entails can be found below.

