The management team of IMPACT Wrestling is very happy with the upward trend of viewership and demo ratings for the promotion’s program on AXS TV.

According to PW Insider, management feels that creative and talent are clicking with fans as there has been a growth (albeit small) in viewers over the last few months. It is noted that IMPACT could never pull in the same numbers as WWE or AEW due to AXS being in way fewer homes on a much smaller network. The replay numbers for IMPACT on AXS have also shown growth.

IMPACT is currently building toward its Bound For Glory pay-per-view, which takes place later this month from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois. The latest card for the event can be found here.