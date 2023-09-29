IMPACT Wrestling has announced that KENTA will be returning to the promotion to challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship. The news was broken on this evening’s episode of IMPACT on AXS.

Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Below is an updated lineup.

IMPACT World Championship Match:

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander

IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match:

Trinity Fatu (c) vs. Mickie James

IMPACT X-Division Championship Match:

Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey