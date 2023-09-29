IMPACT Wrestling has announced that KENTA will be returning to the promotion to challenge Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship. The news was broken on this evening’s episode of IMPACT on AXS.
BREAKING: @KENTAG2S RETURNS to IMPACT at #BoundForGlory! @SuperChrisSabin #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/gmMqpHFRtr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2023
Bound For Glory takes place on October 21st from Cicero Stadium in Chicago. Below is an updated lineup.
IMPACT World Championship Match:
Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander
IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match:
Trinity Fatu (c) vs. Mickie James
IMPACT X-Division Championship Match:
Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA
Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey