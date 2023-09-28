Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

Ring of Honor TV 9/28/23

From the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan!

Match #1. Josh Woods vs. Brayden Erving

Clinch in the corner and some knees from Woods. Twisting suplex into the buckle, aka TiltAWoods. Finito.

Winner: Josh Woods

Match #2. Scorpio Sky vs. Tony Nese

Nese starts early but then retreats after a back body drop. Sky trips Nese up and catches a majistral cradle for two. Nese tries to bail but Sky follows him and throws him back in the ring. Sterling distracts Sky and Nese dropkicks him from the ring. Nese throws Sky into the steel steps as Sterling gives him the boots behind the referee’s back. Back in the ring and both men exchange chops. Macho Man neck-drop over the top by Nese gets a two count. Body scissors by Nese and a side Russian leg sweep. Sky up and drops Nese with a back suplex. Knee lift by Sky and a big lariat. Sky misses a big boot but rebounds with a Sky High that gets two. Nese runs into a big boot and Sky goes up top but eats a rising uppercut. Sunset flip off the top by Sky but Nese rolls through and catches him with a huge knee to the face. Nese backflips out of a German suplex but Sky catches him with the TKO for the win.

Winner: Scorpio Sky

Match #3. Lee Johnson vs. Gravity

Both men grapple to start, as they trade arm ringers. Test of strength now and a shoulder block by Gravity. Arm drag by Johnson. Two. Majistral cradle for two. Double jump wrist lock take over and a wheelbarrow roll up for two. Huge dropkick by Johnson for two. Hammer throw by Johnson and ten push ups in the middle of the ring. Big boot by Gravity and a forearm sends Johnson to the ground. Springboard stalling splash off the top to the floor! Diving Mexican armdrag off the top by Gravity, right into a cradle and it gets two. Snap powerslam by Gravity and a standing moonsault gets two. Johnson ducks a high kick and plants Gravity with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two. Gravity goes up and over a suplex but eats a superkick. Two. Cradle by Gravity for two and a superkick to Johnson. Vertical suplex by Gravity and the stalling splash off the top get the win.

Winner: Gravity

Match #4. Billie Starkz w/ Athena vs. Lady Frost

Starkz catches a charging Frost with a low elbow and sends her out to the floor. Athena wants Billie to throw Frost into the steps, but Billie chooses the ring instead. Frost uses that to take control and chop Starkz in the corner. Frost runs on Starkz in the corner and follows up with a handspring spear. Frost cartwheels over Starkz and hits a dropkick to the back of the head. Starkz reverses a hammer throw and both women exhange elbows. Neckbreaker on the knee by Starkz and a superkick. Attitude Adjustment by Starkz gets two. Frost cartwheels into an Air Raid Crash and hits the Frost Bite! One, two, no! Athena breaks up the pin behind the referee’s back. Double underhook Styles Clash by Starkz gets the pin!

Winner: Billie Starkz

After the match, Athena attacks Lady Frost as Billie Starkz pleads with her to stop. Athena looks for the curb stomp on the title but Starkz takes the belt away from her.

Match #5. The OutRunners vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti

Andretti and Magnum to start. Wrist lock by Andretti and a tag to Martin, who comes in with a pair of arm drags. Double stomp off the top by Martin but Turbo Floyd gets the tag. Headlock by Andretti but a shoulder block by Floyd. Headlock take over and a head scissors by Andretti to both OutRunners. Stereo dropkicks by Andretti and Martin. Andretti and Martin look for stereo moonsaults but gets their legs taken out and both guys crash down on the floor. Double body slam by The OutRunners. Andretti rolls up Magnum but the referee’s back is turned. Big knee drop by Magnum. Twisting vertical suplex by Martin. Total Recall attempt by The OutRunners but Andretti hits an enziguiri and tags Martin. Martin cleans house with clotheslines. Inverted atomic drop and a bulldog over the middle rope. Diving cross body off the top by Martin. Asai moonsault by Andretti to Floyd on the floor. Shotgun dropkick into the German suplex. Kick combo into the double team half-nelson side effect and this one is over.

Winners: Action Andretti & Darius Martin

Match #6. Laynie Luck vs. Leyla Hirsch

Maria hits the ringside area. Back kick by Luck and a runnin boot to the face. Suplex by Luck but Hirsch is up. German suplex by Hirsch. Two. Straight armbar and this one is over.

Winner: Leyla Hirsch

Match #7. Shane Taylor w/ Lee Moriarty vs. Jimmy Jacobs

Taylor shoves Jacobs to the ground and both men exchange chops. Jacobs bites Taylor and gets sent to the outside. Jacobs follows up with a suicide dive into a guillotine choke, but Taylor throws him with an overhead belly to belly. Back in the ring, huge biel by Taylor. Running clothesline in the corner by Taylor. Uranage by Taylor and the big splash only get two. Headbutt by Taylor but Jacobs pups back up. Spear by Jacobs! Taylor runs into a big boot in the corner and Jacobs comes off the top with a spinning suplex. Two count. Lariat by Taylor gets two. Taylor misses a big knee and Jacobs connects with a swinging tieres. Taylor counters Sliced Bread with a spinning WELCOME TO THE LAND for the win!

Winner: Shane Taylor