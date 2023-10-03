During an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet where she talked about a wide range of topics, WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin talked about being compared to former ring announcer Lillian Garcia.

She was asked if she’d had any interactions with Garcia.

“She came to a SmackDown last year and we met and I was nervous, but she was all ‘You’re doing such a great job. You’re really killing it.’ And we exchanged numbers and I got a little mushy on her. I let her know ‘Oh, I love you.’ She was just so great and she told me ‘Hit me up anytime.’ Every day [there are comparisons.] Every single day and it makes me so proud. I dreamed of that. When I saw Lillian sing the National Anthem, on television, acapella, live, in the saddest point in our country in my lifetime [referring to Garcia’s performance on the post-9/11 SmackDown] I was just ‘Wow, there’s singing in wrestling.’ There’s singing in wrestling. Everybody is standing there listening to her and I never forgot that.”

