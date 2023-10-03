Kairi Sane (KAIRI) is reportedly returning to WWE, believing that she’s returning to the company after wrapping up her dates in Japan.

She wrapped up with STARDOM, explaining she was taking an indefinite leave of absence at the end of September 2023. The expected timeframe for her WWE return is in November.

Insider account Boozer (#BWE), which has broken past WWE stories, shared an update on Sane.

Someone asked the account on Twitter, ”Is Kairi really sign with the company and timeline she about to show up in WWE?

The account replied with, ‘Showing up soon.”