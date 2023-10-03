Tonight’s WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This will be the No Mercy fallout edition of NXT.

WWE has announced three matches for tonight in addition to the start of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament. NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will appear following her title defense against Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

NXT North American Champion Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio

Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport

Gallus vs. Butch & Tyler Bate

The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins

NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appears