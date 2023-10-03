Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about recalls first seeing Paul Wight for the first time in AEW, and more. Here are the highlights:

On his first impression of Paul Wight:

“I don’t think I saw Andre’s [The Giant] potential, but I saw potential. I mean, not number one. He’s a great guy, personally. He was a great guy. I don’t know anybody. You’d have to be a real butthole not to be able to get along with him. I saw a lot of potential, but again, I knew the Andre who had already put in several years and had a lot of ring savvy and knew how to carry himself and knew and knew how he had mastered the art of wrestling. All of these other people that were half his size and making them look good.”

On Chris Benoit and the Benoit family murder:

“Everybody knew Chris Benoit was not a guy who had had a whole lot of enemies. And all I can say is that I don’t, I don’t know what. What caused him to go off his rocker like that? But everybody would tell you, the Chris Benoit that I knew and that everybody else knew was not capable of doing that. To kill your whole family and then kill yourself. Oh, it’s just. It’s just. It was probably that to me. That’s the biggest shock in my entire career. That was the most shocking thing that I’ve ever seen. And like everybody else, everybody was like, not Chris. Are you kidding? Like, there are some guys that you could see, some guys that were natural hotheads. There were a lot of other guys in the wrestling business. They might not be surprised, but everybody was surprised. Everybody was, I mean, surprised to like nonbelief. No, it couldn’t possibly. Chris could not possibly have done that. Yet he did.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.