Malakai Black is part of the House of Black with Brody King and Buddy Matthews where they’ve been used in trios division. They lost the Trios Titles to The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn at All In, which was Black’s last match.

Last month, Black posted a video on Instagram explaining his absence from AEW TV. He clarified that he doesn’t have a rumored back injury, but he is dealing with a slight calf tear and knee hyperextension.

Early on Tuesday morning, Black’s wife, Zelina Vega, shared a video on Twitter of herself training with Black.