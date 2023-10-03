D-Von Dudley did an interview with Pwinsider Elite to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Dudley recalled his pairing with Batista in WWE when he was doing the reverend D-Von gimmick.

“It was great working with him, it really was,” D-Von said. “I remember Dave telling me that he really didn’t have that much of knowledge in terms of working in the ring because, when he was in OVW — and again, this is coming from Dave — all they did was have him do run-ins and things like that. So he never really had full matches,” Dudley continued, “and if he did have a match, it was like what they did with the Ultimate Warrior; he was in there for maybe two to three minutes, and that was it. So he never had a full match.

But it was great because we got to work together before the people got into the building. He would show up to the building and I would get into the ring with him,” he added, “and we would go over stuff and things like that. He was very eager to learn, so that was the one thing that I was very happy with Dave [about].”