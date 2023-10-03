Adam Cole spoke with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Cole recalled his matches with Pat McAfee in 2020 under the WWE NXT banner. Cole noted that he thinks McAfee was so good because he is a fan, something that other celebrities may not be.

“Pat, from watching years of pro wrestling, just understood certain nuances that sometimes takes a really, really long time to understand if you’re someone who has not watched pro wrestling,” said Cole. “I think between his athletic background, his gift of gab, and his love and appreciation in years and years and years of watching it … Truth be told, I knew he was gonna do really well. I knew that going in, but I was so happy to see that he exceeded everyone’s expectations because I think at this point he’s proven that he’s darn good, especially for his experience level.

I think you see this with a lot of celebrity matches, celebrities who come from the outside and want to work a match in pro wrestling, the ones who have watched it their whole life and really, really love it, my god, you can tell a difference.”