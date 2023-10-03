A big update on the WWE future of Jade Cargill.

According to PW Insider, the former undefeated AEW TBS Champion is expected to be appearing on Monday Night Raw. Cargill was back at the WWE Performance Center this week preparing for her debut. She was not at this past weekend’s NXT No Mercy premium live event.

The report also notes that once WWE is done hyping up her signing fans can expect Cargill to debut. One source told the publication that they expect Cargill to be on the roster by the end of the month.

Stay tuned.