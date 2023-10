AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will be teaming up once again to battle Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita at this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

This Wednesday, 10/4#AEWDynamite Anniversary

Stockton, CA

On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@sammyguevara/@Takesoup vs@IAmJericho/@KennyOmegamanX At Dynamite's 4 Year Anniversary, Omega/Jericho, who fought in Dynamite's 1st main event, team vs their bitter rivals Takeshita/Sammy Guevara! pic.twitter.com/n7JhMNLtyp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/4 AEW DYNAMITE:

-Nick Jackson vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship

-Adam Copeland will speak for the first time as an AEW superstar

-Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara & Konosuke Takeshita

-Jay White and Juice Robinson will speak