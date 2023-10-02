Adam Copeland has filed several trademarks for his upcoming AEW run.
The Hall of Famer, who debuted at last night’s WrestleDream, is already making waves and will be wrestling his first match under the AEW banner on next week’s Tuesday edition of Dynamite. He will face Luchasaurus.
Copeland filed several trademarks through Wet Yeti, INC, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This includes filings on the phrases “ICONOCLAST, THE ROGUE, COPE, and LEDGEND.” Full details can be found in the summary below.
Mark For: ICONOCLAST trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Mark For: THE ROGUE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
Mark For: COPE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
Mark For: LEDGEND trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.