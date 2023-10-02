Adam Copeland has filed several trademarks for his upcoming AEW run.

The Hall of Famer, who debuted at last night’s WrestleDream, is already making waves and will be wrestling his first match under the AEW banner on next week’s Tuesday edition of Dynamite. He will face Luchasaurus.

Copeland filed several trademarks through Wet Yeti, INC, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This includes filings on the phrases “ICONOCLAST, THE ROGUE, COPE, and LEDGEND.” Full details can be found in the summary below.