Steve Maclin is the new #1 contender to the Impact Wrestling World Title.

Tonight’s Impact No Surrender event saw Maclin win a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender. He defeated PCO, Brian Myers and Heath, hitting the KIA on Heath for the pin.

The No Surrender main event saw Josh Alexander retain the Impact World Title over Rich Swann.

Impact has now confirmed Maclin vs. Alexander for the title as the main event of the Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin is next in line for a shot at the IMPACT World Championship!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/oHWRab1FLD — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023

BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will defend the IMPACT World Championship against @SteveMaclin at #Rebellion on April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Canada. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/Kq5T4CEQy3 pic.twitter.com/H0z8oyMwtN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023

