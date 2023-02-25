Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown next Friday night.

Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown closed with a segment that continued the drama within The Bloodline, featuring Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa.

Earlier in the night, Paul Heyman told Jimmy Uso he needed to go to the ring to settle the situation with Jey Uso, or else Reigns will handle it for Jimmy when he comes back to SmackDown next week, personally. Jimmy ended up going to the ring by himself to call Jey out so they could settle their issues, but Zayn came out instead.

Zayn tried to talk Jimmy into leaving The Bloodline, reiterating that he won’t stop until The Bloodline crumbles with Reigns. Jimmy called Zayn selfish and blamed him for everything that has happened. Jey then appeared in the crowd, which distracted Jimmy, and allowed Zayn to lay Jimmy out with a Helluva Kick. Sikoa then ran to the ring to save Jimmy but Zayn quickly retreated into the crowd. Jey made his way closer to the ring area, and SmackDown went off the air with Jimmy, Jey and Zayn trading stares.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature tag team action with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya.

The tag team bout was made after tonight’s show saw Baszler defeat Natalya in singles action, with Rousey and Nox in their respective corners. After the match, Baszler knocked Nox off the apron so that she and Rousey could double team Natalya. However, Nox rushed back in to make the save, knocking Rousey down. She then went for Baszler, but Baszler retreated to the floor. Rousey barked threats at Nox while regrouping with Baszler, promising to finish Nox off next week.

Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan was also booked for next Friday’s SmackDown.

Morgan did not appear on this week’s show, but Ripley appeared for a brief in-ring face-off with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to promote their WrestleMania 39 match. The segment featured Flair going back & forth with Dominik Mysterio before Ripley came out to defend her man.

Below is the updated card for next week’s SmackDown from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox and Natalya

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since Elimination Chamber to sort out issues within The Bloodline

