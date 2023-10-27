Johh Cena is back on the big screens today as his new film, Freelance, is now out in theaters.

From director Pierre Morel (Taken) Freelance tells the story of Ex-Special Forces operative Mason Pettits (John Cena), who is stuck in a dead-end desk job when he’s reluctantly recruited by former military buddy Sebastian Earle (Christian Slater) to take on a simple freelance gig providing security for washed-up journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie). He begrudgingly escorts Claire on assignment to interview a ruthless – but impeccably dressed – dictator Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba), when a military coup breaks out just as she’s about to get the scoop of a lifetime. Now, the unlikely trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other in order to make it out alive!

Several stars in the world of wrestling recently attended the premiere of Freelance, including LA Knight, Alexa Bliss, Tenille Dashwood, Shawn Spears, Top Dolla, Samuray Del Sol and more. Check out the film trailer and photos of the premiere below.