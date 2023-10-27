A new first-ever singles matchup has been announced for WWE Crown Jewel.
John Cena will clash with The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa at the event, which takes place on Saturday November 4th from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Saudi Arabia. The news was first broken by People magazine, with WWE confirming the matchup moments later.
BREAKING: As first announced by @people, "The Greatest of All Time" @JohnCena will go one-on-one with @WWESoloSikoa at #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! pic.twitter.com/hUlQ1lEnqX
— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR CROWN JEWEL:
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:
Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Women’s World Championship Match:
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez
WWE United States Championship Match:
Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul
Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa