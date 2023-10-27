A new first-ever singles matchup has been announced for WWE Crown Jewel.

John Cena will clash with The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa at the event, which takes place on Saturday November 4th from the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Saudi Arabia. The news was first broken by People magazine, with WWE confirming the matchup moments later.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CROWN JEWEL:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE United States Championship Match:

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa