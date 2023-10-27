Ric Flair calls out AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage.

The Nature Boy, fresh off his AEW debut this past Wednesday, addressed Cage in a new post on social media. He tells the champ that he should keep his focus on Sting and Darby Allin and not worry about him, admitting that he’s just along for the ride for Sting’s retirement tour.

Don’t Make The Mistake Of Making It About Me @Christian4Peeps! I’m Along For The Ride. I’m Here To Support My Friend @Sting! If You Continue To Make It About Me, We’re Going To Have A Problem! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/lctTmVgGfF — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 27, 2023

Cage took shots at Flair shortly after his debut on Wednesday, stating that he knew God didn’t exist because if he did “Ric Flair would be dead.” This led to Cage challenging Sting, Darby Allin, and a partner of their choosing (possibly Adam Copeland) to a match at Full Gear in Los Angeles.

It was reported this morning that Flair will be sticking around AEW at least for the duration of Sting’s final in-ring run with the company, which is set to end at Revolution 2024. You can read about that here.