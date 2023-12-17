A new match has been announced for tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Tony Khan has confirmed the addition of Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs. Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander in women’s tag-team action.

Previously announced for the show is Orange Cassidy vs. Bryan Keith for the AEW International title, as well as Bryan Danielson vs. Brody King, Andrade El Idolo vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia in Blue League matches in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic Tournament.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming results.