Kyle Fletcher cemented his status as a legitimate singles competitor on Friday night.

After capturing the ROH TV Championship at the ROH Final Battle 2023 pay-per-view at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX., the Aussie Open member spoke in a post-match interview about shedding the tag-team image.

“You know, people have seen me win Tag Team Championships all over the world, but this is literally the first singles championship I have won in my entire career,” he said. “More than just the incredible lineage of this championship, the reason I wanted to win it so bad is so people could stop calling me a tag team wrestler.”

Fletcher continued, “So I could prove that Kyle Fletcher at 24 years old is not just ‘good for 24 years old.’ Kyle Fletcher at 24 years old is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Now, the easy part is done. I am your new Ring of Honor Television Champion. The hard work begins when I have to make this the most important championship in Ring of Honor, in AEW, in the entire frickin world. Because heavy lies the head.”

Check out the complete interview via the video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.