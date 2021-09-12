According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, new AEW superstar Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) used to take notes when speaking with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, with lead journalist Dave Meltzer mentioning that the former multi-time world champion had incredible respect for McMahon and wanted to remember as much knowledge as he could get.

The report also touches more on McMahon giving Danielson the option to work NJPW’s G1 Climax tournament as an incentive to keep him in WWE. However, it is noted that just because McMahon gave Danielson the option doesn’t mean that NJPW would have done business with WWE as their current relationship with AEW already includes a great deal of talent swapping.

Danielson has signed a three-year contract with AEW. He stood toe-to-toe with world champion Kenny Omega on this past week’s Dynamite on TNT.

Stay tuned.