Asuka vs. Liv Morgan is now official for Friday’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The match was made after a Twitter exchange between Asuka, Morgan and Carmella, which you can see below. Monday’s RAW saw Carmella, Asuka and Nikki Cross defeat Morgan, Natalya and Raquel Rodriguez in a RAW vs. SmackDown match featuring Elimination Chamber participants. Carmella posted a photo of Morgan tapping out to Asuka in the match, and wrote, “I guess @YaOnlyLivvOnce wasn’t ready for @WWEAsuka … [smirking face emoji]

Morgan then responded and called Carmella out, writing, “Hahahaha not u thinking of me on a random Thursday afternoon [heart hands emoji] Not only am I ready for @WWEAsuka & #WWEChamber… I’m ready for u Mella. Anytime, anywhere princess [winking face with tongue emoji]”

Carmella responded and suggested a match between Morgan and Asuka, writing, “Woah woah woah @YaOnlyLivvOnce! This has nothing to do with me. @WWEAsuka is the one who made you TAP. I’m sure she wouldn’t mind doing it again. Personally, I would LOVE to see that. [smiling face emoji]”

Asuka then chimed in with a clip of her strikes to Morgan from RAW. She captioned the video with, “No one is as ready for #EliminationChamber as Asuka [clown face emoji]”

Morgan then called Asuka out for SmackDown, writing, “How about u get an earlier flight to Montréal then so we can test that theory out ? [winking face emoji]”

Finally, Adam Pearce then made the match official for SmackDown.

“BREAKING: Clearly @WWEAsuka and @YaOnlyLivvOnce have unresolved issues lingering from #WWERaw. They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on #SmackDown when they go one-on-one in Montreal! It is official,” he wrote.

Below is the updated card for tomorrow’s SmackDown from the Bell Centre in Montreal, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Go-home build for Elimination Chamber

* Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi

* Sami Zayn returns to Montreal

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Madcap Moss

Hahahaha not u thinking of me on a random Thursday afternoon 🫶 Not only am I ready for @WWEAsuka & #WWEChamber… I’m ready for u Mella. Anytime, anywhere princess 😜 https://t.co/bxxcartHWl — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 16, 2023

Woah woah woah @YaOnlyLivvOnce! This has nothing to do with me. @WWEAsuka is the one who made you TAP. I’m sure she wouldn’t mind doing it again. Personally, I would LOVE to see that. ☺️ https://t.co/5ryp3E22g9 — Mella Is Money 🤑 (@CarmellaWWE) February 16, 2023

How about u get an earlier flight to Montréal then so we can test that theory out ? 😉 https://t.co/ZCBCcYHQiN — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) February 16, 2023

BREAKING: Clearly @WWEAsuka and @YaOnlyLivvOnce have unresolved issues lingering from #WWERaw. They will get the chance to resolve them in person tomorrow night on #SmackDown when they go one-on-one in Montreal! It is official. https://t.co/G5FwKAwEth — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 16, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.