The Chicago Bears have announced the passing of NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus at the age of 80. According to the team, Butkus peacefully passed away in his sleep.

Wrestling afficianados may recall Butkus as the special guest referee for the battle royal at WrestleMania 2, which took place during the Chicago segment of the event. This battle royal featured NFL players and was won by Andre The Giant.

Throughout his illustrious nine-year career with the Bears, Butkus earned five first-team All-Pro selections and made eight Pro Bowl appearances. In recognition of his remarkable football career, he was enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in 1979.