Booker T is strongly against insiders leaking wrestling storyline plans to news sites and he expressed his frustration on the topic on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, particularly citing an instance where Mustafa Ali was reportedly going to become the new North American Champion by defeating Dominik Mysterio. Ali was of course abruptly released from the company last month, something that drew the ire of NXT officials.

Booker T compared revealing these plans to spoiling a movie’s ending, and he called for individuals like Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, who often report such information, to be banned from wrestling events. He said,

“If any of this is true … I feel like WWE needs to ban guys like this from ever coming into one of their locker rooms or one of their shows ever again. Because this is like giving away the ending of a movie for me … I don’t know if you’ve got some insider information or not on how the show is going to go, but guys like this, these Meltzers, these Alvarezes, and this guy that wrote this … should never, ever be able to be a part of our business, ever.”

He believes that these insiders are detrimental to the business and are contributing to its problems. Booker T went on to add,

“And I’m so passionate about that because dammit, these are the guys that’s killing business, daily, writing stories like this … Whatever the hell happened with Mustafa Ali, it happened. But this story is what’s wrong with this business today, and guys like this should be banned from anywhere near one of our shows.”

In the context of the discussion, it appears that Booker T is quite passionate about preserving the element of surprise and suspense in professional wrestling storylines.

Notably, rick Williams, who replaced Mustafa Ali at NXT No Mercy, defeated Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American title. However, he’d lose the title back to Dominik on the following episode of NXT, ending his title reign at just three days.

